Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will report sales of $9.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $10.14 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million.

OPNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $45,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,659. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 million, a P/E ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

