Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.87.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,267 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $825,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

