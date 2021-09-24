Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $725.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $725.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $725.10 million and the highest is $726.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $703.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth $970,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 487,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

