NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171,319 shares during the period. KT comprises approximately 0.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in KT were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after buying an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

KT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. 19,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,842. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

