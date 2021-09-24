NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $7.13 Million in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 701,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,000. SVF Investment comprises 5.1% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVFAU. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $23,232,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $9,240,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $7,920,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $7,490,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $6,600,000.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVFAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,709. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.