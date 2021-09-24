Nimiq (NIM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and $1.00 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.67 or 0.06894120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00354998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01203629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00112195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.41 or 0.00549745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.76 or 0.00531968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00319692 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,980,299,794 coins and its circulating supply is 8,318,799,794 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.