NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $183.00 by Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $183.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.41.
NYSE NKE opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.
In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
