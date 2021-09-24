NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $183.00 by Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $183.00 price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.41.

NYSE NKE opened at $159.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54. NIKE has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

