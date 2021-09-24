NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $174.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.03.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average is $147.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.