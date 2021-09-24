NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,993. The stock has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.78.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

