Nick Wiles Buys 18 Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £127.80 ($166.97).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Nick Wiles purchased 15,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($124,640.71).

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 652.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,022.01. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 735 ($9.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £488.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

