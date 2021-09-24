NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$28.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group to a sell rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.80.

NFI Group stock opened at C$24.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$14.97 and a 12 month high of C$32.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -184.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.09%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

