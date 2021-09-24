Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003358 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $785.61 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00053354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00124782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

