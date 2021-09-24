NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $92.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,049. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $93.68.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.