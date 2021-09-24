NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Critical Contrast

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get NeoMagic alerts:

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NeoMagic and NeoPhotonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 1.27 -$4.37 million $0.06 150.67

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A NeoPhotonics -15.01% -18.29% -10.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.2% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeoMagic and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoPhotonics 0 3 6 0 2.67

NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 53.48%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats NeoMagic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoMagic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoMagic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.