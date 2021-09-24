Name Change Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market cap of $1.72 million and $90,178.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00044262 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,764,035 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars.

