Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 79 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,180,000 after acquiring an additional 282,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $504.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.72 and a 200 day moving average of $472.68. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

