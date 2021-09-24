Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

