Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.63. Moody’s reported earnings of $2.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

MCO stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,719. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.96. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.