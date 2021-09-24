Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000. XPO Logistics accounts for 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,915,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,497,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

