Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $4.06 Million Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,121,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Stephens decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 32,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

