Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Atea Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 57,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

