Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 372,027 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Jamf by 5.9% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Jamf by 27.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after acquiring an additional 124,346 shares during the period.

Get Jamf alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.87. 964,137 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,307,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $587,851.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,198.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,288,305 shares of company stock worth $344,213,215 over the last 90 days.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.