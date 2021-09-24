Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $5.11 Million in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,097,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,598,000 after buying an additional 567,767 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 183.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after buying an additional 317,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 160.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 161,722 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $28,214.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,278. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCCC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

