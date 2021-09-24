Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,183,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $174,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLUE. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

GLUE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. 433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.18. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Sell-side analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

