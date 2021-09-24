Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth about $2,404,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth $1,397,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Apria during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Apria during the first quarter worth about $1,397,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apria during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apria alerts:

In related news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,925,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,854.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APR shares. began coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

APR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,114. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.