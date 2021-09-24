Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of Celcuity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Celcuity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELC. Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ CELC traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Celcuity Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $281.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

