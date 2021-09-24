Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,368. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

