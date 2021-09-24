Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 47,138 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 880,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 47,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $215,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.89. 455,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. The stock has a market cap of $277.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $279.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBN Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.