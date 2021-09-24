Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 122,012 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 122,012 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $317,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $6,471,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 61,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 232,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,318,000 after buying an additional 115,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $230.88. 248,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220,011. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $449.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.71.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

