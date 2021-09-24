Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $249,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.27. 200,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,970,795. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.