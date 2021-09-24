Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,888 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Moody’s worth $197,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,369,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Moody’s by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,040,000 after buying an additional 165,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

NYSE:MCO traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.96. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

