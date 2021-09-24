Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $320.90 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,702 shares during the period. SBA Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $320,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $345.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.46. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 144.62 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total value of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.