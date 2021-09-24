Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $155.88 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,517 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $155,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 235,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692,015. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.