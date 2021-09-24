Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.81 ($11.54).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €11.60 ($13.65) on Tuesday. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a market cap of $34.52 million and a PE ratio of 40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.17.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

