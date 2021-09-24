Methanex Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank analyst forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 67,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -30.86%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

