MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe raised their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 261,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 474,569 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $6,729,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

