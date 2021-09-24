Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $130.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,721. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

