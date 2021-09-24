McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 7,762 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $587.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,487. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.96. The company has a market cap of $259.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.63.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.