McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $247.31 and last traded at $246.30, with a volume of 8394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.78.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

The firm has a market cap of $183.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.