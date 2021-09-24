Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to report $29.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $117.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.57 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $181.01 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55. Matterport has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.