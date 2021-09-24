Marlin Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.59 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. Marlin has a total market cap of $63.23 million and $36.59 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00106905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00147583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,820.94 or 1.00308454 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.73 or 0.06799677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.54 or 0.00774295 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.