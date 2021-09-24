Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $457.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

