Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $10.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,299. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $445.34 and its 200 day moving average is $397.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.14.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

