MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) & Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Head-To-Head Analysis

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) and Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MacroGenics and Shattuck Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MacroGenics -109.07% -41.16% -32.04% Shattuck Labs -453.65% -28.65% -20.53%

93.7% of MacroGenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of MacroGenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MacroGenics and Shattuck Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MacroGenics 1 0 5 0 2.67 Shattuck Labs 0 0 5 0 3.00

MacroGenics currently has a consensus price target of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 67.48%. Shattuck Labs has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.44%. Given Shattuck Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MacroGenics and Shattuck Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MacroGenics $104.88 million 11.97 -$129.74 million ($2.47) -8.32 Shattuck Labs $9.93 million 78.18 -$36.60 million ($2.36) -7.81

Shattuck Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shattuck Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats MacroGenics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

