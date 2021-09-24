Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $431.07. 36,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.78. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $448.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock worth $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.