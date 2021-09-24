Lua Token Market Capitalization Reaches $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00124347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

