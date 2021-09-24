Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Timken (NYSE:TKR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The Timken has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after buying an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after buying an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

