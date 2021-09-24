Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of LIOPF opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. Lion has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts expect that Lion will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

