Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,854. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

