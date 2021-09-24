Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of LXP opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,840,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $22,090,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 288.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,640,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

